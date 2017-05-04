“Empire” Recap: “Civil Hands Unclean”

©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co./Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — Wednesday’s episode of Empire begins with several scenes featuring two separate recording sessions — one for Inferno and on for When Cookie Met Lucious. Guest star Snoop Dogg sits in on on the Inferno session.

Outside the studio, Cookie tells Lucious that she broke up with Angelo.

Back in the studio, Guisi, Thirsty, Lucious and Snoop chat about Inferno. Snoop gives Lucious advice, telling him that Jamal has to be a part of Inferno.

Cookie and Andre talk about Guisi and Lucious. Cookie convinces Andre to kick Guisi to the curb. Back at the club, fire marshals arrive to close Lucious’ venue, while Angelo and Lucious exchange some heated words.

Lucious finds Cookie to complain to her about Angelo and soon finds himself surrounded by Cookie, Guisi and Anika. Lucious tells Anika that she can move back into his mansion. Cookie looks visibly upset.

Back at the studio, Jamal plays a beat for guest star Tinashe. Meanwhile, Snoop, Lucious and Thirsty continue to talk business. Lucious finds Cookie and tells her that Angelo is messing with their money. Cookie catches up with Angelo to warn him about Lucious, but Angelo’s mother …read more

