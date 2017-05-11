“Empire” Recap: “Absent Child”

FOX/Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — Wednesday’s episode of Empire, “Absent Child,” begins with a meeting between the Lyon and Dubois families.

Cookie accuses the Dubois’ of using their power to get Child Protective Services to take away baby Bella. The Dubois’ deny it and call out the Lyons for being messy and ruining Angelo’s career aspirations.

After the meeting, Anika, Kareem and Thirsty go to Child Protective Services to get back Bella. Unfortunately, an agent tells them they are unable to locate the child in the system.

The Lyon family discusses what to do and Thirsty recommends that Anika expedite her divorce from Lucious and distance herself from the Lyons who are “deemed unfit.” The family agrees.

At Leviticus, Lucious preps his dancers for his Inferno album release in Vegas. Jamal stops by to discuss the details of his music collaboration with his father.

Meanwhile, Andre and Shyne stop by Cookie’s home to talk about Vegas and their plan to hijack Lucious’ Inferno‘s show. Suddenly, Andre goes off on Shyne, for which Cookie later reprimands her son, telling him to get back on his medication.

At the studio, Lucious and Jamal wait for a rapper to show up, who turns out to be Fetty …read more

