Emotional Bond Between Elderly Woman and Newly Adopted Dog Caught on Camera

The Humane Society of Western Montana(MISSOULA, Mont.) — Jerri McCutcheon may have been the one to adopt her new little Chihuahua named Minnie, but make no mistake, she’ll tell you that Minnie is the one who rescued her.

“She brings back that presence in my home I didn’t recognize was gone,” McCutcheon, 73, told ABC News of Minnie, a teacup Chihuahua weighing only 3.9 pounds. “Now the house doesn’t feel as empty. I haven’t had anyone to talk to. It was a void and she has filled that.”

McCutcheon had another dog — a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix named Bandi — for 11 years before it died last May.

“I swore that I wouldn’t have another dog,” she said. “I just thought, ‘I can’t do this anymore at age 73. I just can’t go through that.’”

But her granddaughter Breanna Meuchel could tell McCutcheon just wasn’t the same since losing Bandi.

“She’d say, ‘Nana, you look so sad. I think you need another puppy,’” McCutcheon recalled.

Meuchel knew she needed another dog, and she couldn’t have been more right.

“Back even before Christmas, I started looking at all of the humane societies to try to find her one for Christmas. My theory is, adopt, don’t shop. But I never …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health