Emma Watson the “Belle” of the ball at UK “Beauty and the Beast” premiere

Getty Images/Dave J. Hogan(LONDON) — Last night, Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, and their co-stars in the live-action retelling of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast attended the movie’s world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema in London, following a reception at the historic Spencer House.

A short sneak peek of the film that premiered online late last year broke viewership records, and the full trailer also went immediately viral.

On Watson’s new Instagram account dedicated to the sustainable fashions she’s wearing during the Beauty press tour, she noted she wore a “bespoke” creation from designer Emilia Wickstead.

It was a, “structural, off-the-shoulder gown with inverted pleat train…made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specialising in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy.” Watson added, “These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life; often irregular quantities of surplus or end-of-line fabrics cannot be sold and are destroyed. This piece was created in Emilia Wickstead’s London atelier, by an all-female team.”

Beauty and the Beast, which also stars Josh Gad, and the voices of Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, and Emma Thompson, opens March 17.

