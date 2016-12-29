Ellen Pompeo & Hubby Welcome New Son Eli Christopher

The Grey’s Anatomy star shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her husband Chris Ivery snuggled up with their new son, Eli Christopher. She added the caption, “Eli Christopher. Chris Ivery just fell a notch…I’ve got a new guy.”

The couple are also the parents of two young daughters, Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.