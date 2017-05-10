Ellen DeGeneres pledges to help Jimmy Kimmel with promotion to support Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres shared the story of her friend Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional experience with his newborn son and the excellent care he received at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

She said, “In honor of my friend, I want to do something to help. I asked prizeo.com to help me raise some money for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. And here’s what I am going to do — you’re going to get a huge prize if you do this – I’m going to fly in one person plus nine of your friends to one of my ’12 Days of Giveaways’ next season. So all you have to do is make a donation to prizeo.com and the more money you donate, the more chances that you’ll have to win….”

So, for a donation of only $10, you’ll be entered for a chance to bring 9 of your friends to sit in the Skybox during Ellen’s “12 Days of Giveaways” this December. They’ll fly you and your friends to Los Angeles, put you up in a hotel, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment