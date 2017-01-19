Ellen DeGeneres Makes People’s Choice Awards History

Sonja Flemming/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — Ellen DeGeneres made People’s Choice Awards history Wednesday night, winning three trophies to bring her lifetime total wins to 20, the most of any person in People’s Choice history.

Ellen won Favorite Animated Film Voice for Finding Dory, Favorite Daytime Talk Show Host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Favorite Comedic Collaboration, for the “Mall Mischief” bit she did on the show last month with Britney Spears.

DeGeneres joked when she accepted her record-breaking award: “Seventeen, I get it; eighteen, sure; nineteen, I can see that. But twenty is outrageous.”

It was also a big night for country star Blake Shelton, who became the first country artist to take home the all-genre Favorite Album Award. The Voice coach also won his second consecutive People’s Choice Award for Favorite Male Country Artist, and gave a shout-out in his acceptance speech to girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, whom he called “the hottest date here tonight.”

Favorite Humanitarian recipient Tyler Perry used his acceptance speech to note that, "As I look at the state of the world and the state of our country and everything that is

