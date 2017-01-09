Elizabeth Banks Launches “Pitch Perfect 3” Comedy Contest

Jason LaVeris/WireImage

(LOS ANGELES) — Actress and Pitch Perfect 2 director Elizabeth Banks has just launched a Pitch Perfect 3 contest in conjunction with her comedy website WhoHaHa.

The contest is looking for video submissions from funny women from the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia, with an eye towards what makes each hopeful “perfectly imperfect.”

Submissions will be reviewed by tracking social posts with the campaign’s hashtags #PitchPerfect3 and#GoPitchYourself across all social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr.

Info can be found at whohaha.com/gopitchyourself. The threequel, which again stars Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, hits theaters in December of 2017.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment