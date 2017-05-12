Eighth-graders help create 3D prosthetic hand for farmer

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Thanks to a group of middle school students, an Illinois farmer who lost his hand in a 2013 machinery accident will have a new prosthesis to show off around town.

On Wednesday, Jake Hubbard, 30, met with some of the 20 or so people who helped create his 3-D prosthetic hand, including eighth-graders at Rochelle Middle School in Illinois and their tech-lab teacher Vic Worthington.

“This is going to fill that void in my life so I have something to wear when I’m with my family and we go places and do things,” Hubbard said. “It’s very exciting.”

Hubbard told ABC News Wednesday that although he already had one prosthetic hand, he carried it in his toolbox.

“It’s an everyday tool,” said the father of three. “I don’t wear it in public because it’s beat up. It’s rough.”

Worthington said the effort began in August 2016, after he’d struck up a conversation with Hubbard at church. He said he got to know more about Hubbard’s life and how he’d lost his hand.

In 2013, Hubbard was moving a large wheel from a machine when he slipped in the mud. The wheel fell on his arm, leaving him pinned overnight. He was found …read more

