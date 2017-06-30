“Easy Come, Easy Go”: The $15K proposition that could land you next to George Strait in Sin City

ABC/Image Group LA If you’ve got about $15,000 to throw around, the chances are pretty good that you could be living it up in Las Vegas with George Strait next month.

King George is auctioning off front-row seats for four people to see his “Two Nights of Number Ones” shows July 28 and 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Sin City. The winner of the Charitybuzz fundraiser will also get two hotel rooms at an MGM property, as well as a backstage meet-and-greet with the Country Music Hall of Famer.

The entire package is valued at $15K, with bidding currently at more than $8000.

The auction closes Thursday, July 13 at 3 p.m. ET. Proceeds go to The Jenifer Strait Foundation, which honors George’s teenage daughter who was killed in a car accident in 1986.

