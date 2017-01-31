Easton Corbin Previews His Fourth Album with “A Girl Like You”

Mercury NashvilleEaston Corbin is busy working to finish his new album, but while he’s in the studio, you can check out the project’s first single, “A Girl Like You.”

You can listen to the song via a new audio-only clip on YouTube. It’s also available to stream or download at the usual digital outlets.

Easton’s upcoming fourth studio album is the follow-up to 2015’s About to Get Real, which featured the top-five hit “Baby Be My Love Song.” So far, we don’t know what the new record will be called or when it will be out.







