Early Betting Odds Are Not in the Vols’ Favor

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

We’re still several months away from the start of the 2017 college football season and teams are still in the middle of spring practices, but early betting odds are already starting to be released. Bet Online just released their first odds for teams in the SEC to win the conference championship, and the Vols aren’t favored very highly.

Bet Online releases first SEC Championship odds of the offseason. No surprises here some value in Tennessee and Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/2N9XAkLxkB — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 29, 2017

According to the odds given, Tennessee has the sixth-best odds in the SEC to win the conference title. Alabama is by far the favorite to win the SEC Championship yet again, with LSU coming in second. The Vols are also notably given the third-best odds among SEC East schools. Georgia is tied with Auburn for third-best overall odds while Florida is given slightly better odds than Tennessee.

After the Vols, there’s a huge drop-off with the odds to win the conference title. Which means Bet Online believes Tennessee is the separation marker for the talent in the SEC this year. Bet Online’s odds believe the Vols are the “worst of …read more

