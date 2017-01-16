“DWTS” Star Peta Murgatroyd Talks “Real Life” Post-Baby Body

David Livingston/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A couple of weeks after welcoming her first child, Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram to get real about her post-baby body.

Murgatroyd and her fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed son Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4.

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her proudly displaying her body.

She continued, “The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey.”

Murgatroyd, 30, also added the hashtag “#ShaiIsWorthEveryPound.”

The Dancing duo announced their engagement in December 2015. Six months later, they revealed they were expecting their first child.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment