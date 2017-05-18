Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “flattered” people think he’d be a good president

ABC/Eddy Chen(LOS ANGELES) — After a recent GQ interview in which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said a run for the White House could be a “real possibility” someday, Yahoo ran an article speculating why he’d make a good commander-in-chief. But does that mean The Rock wants the job?

Speaking with ABC’s Paula Faris on Good Morning America Thursday, the Baywatch star called the POTUS talk “flattering” — but he’s not throwing his hat into the ring just yet.

“I don’t know if I would make a good president,” said Johnson, 45. However, he allows, “I know that I have a certain skill set and I think it’s in that skill set that people see and that people would want me to run.”

As for why he seems to have such support? “I think that’s reflective of them wanting to see a better leadership happening right now,” said Johnson, who supported Donald Trump for president.

