Dustin Lynch teases new single at midnight

ABC/Image Group LA If you’re a fan of Dustin Lynch, you may want to plan to stay up past your bedtime Thursday night.

Not only is the Tennessee native enjoying his fourth #1 in a row this week with “Seein’ Red,” he’s wasting no time releasing his follow-up single.

Early Thursday morning, Dustin shared a tease on social media that shows the boots-and-jeans-wearing singer walking to a classic truck, getting in and driving away, just before turning on the radio as a short instrumental clip begins to play. The video ends with the initials “S T B” and the words “Midnight Tonight.”

The acronym is in keeping with the title of Dustin’s new song, “Small Town Boy,” which has been mentioned in thank-you ads for his current #1. Even though the new track will be the second single from Dustin’s third album, we’re still waiting on details about the record’s title and its release date.

