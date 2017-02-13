Dustin Lynch takes “Seein’ Red” to the top of the chart

ABC/Image Group LAEven before we find out the details about Dustin Lynch‘s forthcoming third album, its lead single, “Seein’ Red,” has already made it to #1.

“Thank you to my country radio family for blessing us with four in a row,” the Tennessee native says. “You all continue to support our lives in so many ways. This kicks off the next chapter of music for us and I’m so excited to share it with you soon!” he adds.

“Seein’ Red” follows Dustin’s previous chart toppers, “Mind Reader,” “Hell of a Night,” and “Where It’s At,” which are all from his sophomore album, which is also titled Where It’s At.

