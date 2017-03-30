Buy Your Booth For The Dream Sweep Yard Sale

Sell that stuff and make some summer spending money at the Lite Rock 95.9 • 106-9 Kicks Country • Rock 93-7 • News Talk 94.1 Dream Sweep Yard Sale presented by Freddy Duncan And Sons Moving & Storage.

Saturday May 13th, the Putnam County Fairgrounds will be alive with treasures galore as your friends and neighbors join you with bargains aplenty. The shopping takes place 7:30am to 4:00pm.

Best of all, you’re helping children sweep away the pain of child abuse…and dream about the future through your support of the Upper Cumberland Child Advocacy Center.

Booths go fast. Booth prices are $30 for a 20×20 space or $40 for a 20×40 space. Each booth features 20 feet of frontage on our Yard Sale paths.

New this year, we’ve introduced a mini 10×10 booth for $15 — for those who want to bring a couple of tables full of stuff to the Fairgrounds Arena and create new space around the home and some summer bucks to spend! Please note: these 10×10 booths have no immediate vehicle access. You will need to carry your items roughly 100 feet. These booths are limit one.

Booths must be paid for online at time of reservation. You will reserve your booth and pay for it online with just a few simple clicks

Should you wish to purchase a booth with cash, please note (a) that no booth reservations without payment will be accepted and (b) cash purcahses will only be accepted on Saturday April 29 or Friday May 5. Booth assignments are made after payment only. No exceptions. Friday May 5 is the final day for refunds on booth cancellations.

As a reminder, the following items may not be sold at the Dream Sweep Yard Sale:

Food and drinks Firearms Swords and knives Fireworks Alcohol and tobacco products Cars, motorcycles or any road-ready vehicles Pets and animals Any items not available to persons 18 years of age or younger.

If you have questions, visit our Frequently Asked Questions page or email. Ready to sign up? Click for the Dream Sweep Booth Sign-Up Form

See you May 13th at the Putnam County Fairgrounds with Lite Rock 95.9 • Rock 93-7 • 106-9 Kicks Country • News Talk 94.1.