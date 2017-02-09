Drake White Wins Spot on Grammy Pre-Show as Artist of Tomorrow

BMLGAfter months of online voting, Drake White in now officially Grammy’s Artist of Tomorrow.

Nominated by his former tour partners Zac Brown Band, the “Livin’ the Dream” singer beat out both newcomers Bailey Bryan and Farina for the honor.

“I am beyond honored…” Drake says. “A very big thank you to Zac Brown Band [for] the opportunities they have afforded us both on and off the road. This is a dream.”

Drake’s prize is a performance slot leading up to the 59th Annual Grammys, which start at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS. You’ll be able to see Drake sing at Grammy.com.

