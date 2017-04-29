Draft Analyst Pays up on Bet Involving Josh Dobbs

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Josh Dobbs’ draft stock took a meteoric rise prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. Dobbs went from being pegged as a late-round pick all the way up to a potential second or third-round selection by some draft analysts. But one analyst wasn’t sold one bit on Dobbs back in late February of this year.

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report’s lead NFL draft analyst, replied to a critique on Twitter about one of his mock drafts back on February 26th. One fan took issue with Miller mocking former Vol and Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman ahead of Josh Dobbs. But Miller stood by his assertions and made a bet with the fan.

I’ll bet you a steak dinner Nathan Peterman goes at least 75 picks before Josh Dobbs. https://t.co/lg4TdIYFLH — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 26, 2017

Fast forward a couple months, and Miller’s prediction fell spectacularly short.

Josh Dobbs was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 135th overall pick in the fourth round. It wasn’t until 36 picks later in the fifth round that Nathan Peterman was drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

Miller didn’t forget about his bet, however, and he offered to pay up on his end.