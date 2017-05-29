Dozens of people hospitalized during 2017 Sunset Music Festival

iStock/Thinkstock(TAMPA, Fla.) — Dozens were hospitalized amid blazing temperatures during an electronic dance music festival in Florida, despite efforts by organizers to keep people cool and hydrated.

Tampa Fire Rescue Department Public Information Officer Jason Penny told ABC News that a total of 32 people were transported to hospitals on Saturday from the 2017 Sunset Music Festival at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, nearly 10 more people than last year.

Another 65 patients were treated on site Saturday, Penny said. Those who ended up at the hospital were treated for non-life-threatening issues, including dehydration and intoxication, he added.

Authorities are awaiting final numbers of those hospitalized on Sunday.

This year, organizers offered free water bottles and set up water stations, canopies and a cooling area at the two-day event, where more than 50,000 people were expected to attend. The additions were made after two people died last year from apparent overdoses while dozens of others were hospitalized, according to according to ABC affiliate WFTS-TV in Tampa.

Temperatures in Tampa reached a high of 91 degrees Fahrenheit over Memorial Day weekend, a few degrees hotter than last year, according to forecasters.

In addition to hospitalizations, there were 30 felony arrests and 16 misdemeanor arrests at the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health