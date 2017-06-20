‘Don’t judge me’ woman writes in solidarity with moms everywhere

Laura Mazza/Mum on the Run(NEW YORK) — Editor’s note: This post originally appeared on the Facebook page of Laura Mazza, who blogs at Mum on the Run. It has been reprinted here with permission.

Don’t judge me.

If I complain about my children, don’t say I don’t love them.

If I say how perfect they are, don’t tell me I’m too braggy. You don’t see the hours I spend holding and loving them.

If I’m honest about motherhood, don’t say I’m ranting. You didn’t see how many years I couldn’t tell anyone how I felt because I was afraid.

Don’t judge the mother who is formula-feeding. Don’t call her lazy. You don’t know whether she struggled for months on end trying to make it work. You didn’t see her go to lactation consultants, eat lactation cookies. Spend money on lip ties and a pediatrician. You didn’t see her journey.

Don’t judge the mother who breast-feeds in public. You don’t know whether today was the day she finally got the confidence to do it. You don’t know how hard she has worked to keep that breast-feeding going. Don’t belittle the act of a mother feeding her baby.

Don’t judge the mother who tells her kids off …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health