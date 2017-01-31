Donations for New Bath Help Teen with Painful Skin Disorder

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — John Hudson has spent 14 years of his life in agonizing pain because of a rare skin disease, but now he’s thanking the community for a life-changing gift.

John’s cousin posted a video online last week to promote a fundraiser to get John a $6,000 oxygenated bathtub and a new bathroom. The special bath would help his skin heal and be more comfortable for John, who is constantly on painkillers for his skin condition known as epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.

“It’s hard, you know, sometimes my skin rips,” John, from Staten Island, New York, said to ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

The internet raised more than double the $40,000 requested for the bathroom project in just six days.

“Words cannot describe how thankful we are,” John said to WABC-TV.

His mom Faye Dilgen, who is also a marathon runner, said she is running the New York Half Marathon to raise money and to raise awareness for EB.

“John’s bathroom is in the basement, it’s hard to get to, he’s outgrown it, there isn’t enough room for the nurses to maneuver,” she said to WABC-TV. “We’re trying to put the tub against the wall so the nurses can get to three sides of the …read more

