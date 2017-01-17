Dolly Parton Participates in a “9 to 5” Reunion at This Year’s SAG Awards

ABC/Image Group LALily Tomlin presented Dolly Parton with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMAs last November, and now it’s time for Dolly to return the favor.

Dolly will reunite with her 9 to 5 cohort Jane Fonda to give their other co-star the 53rd SAG Life Achievement Award at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

You can watch as the stars of the beloved female-centric comedy from 1980 are together again, when the The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air Sunday, January 29 at 8 p.m. ET on both TNT and TBS.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country