Dog surrendered with heartbreaking ‘owners manual’ gets another chance

Guinnevere Shuster/Humane Society of Utah(NEW YORK) — When a three-year-old dog named Rhino Lightning was surrendered by his family to the Utah Humane Society, he came with something very unusual: A colorful little notebook with pages of information about the pup, written by an eight-year-old girl.

“We’ve had people bring in animals with a toy or maybe a letter,” said Deann Shepherd, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Humane Society of Utah. “But this is the first time a dog came in with a notebook from a child with instructions.”

Sixteen pages of a 2 x 4 inch notebook’s worth of notes came with the dog.

“Please don’t change his name,” she said in the notes. “He likes sleeping under blankets. Take him on at least 2 or 3 runs a day. Tell Rhino I love and miss him every night.”

The little girl called Rhino Lightning a “striped dream.”

Shepherd told ABC News that Rhino had been adopted from the same place in December by a family with four children. Rhino, at 65 pounds, is “unaware of his size” and was not the right match for the family.

Rhino has since been adopted again and his new family, Shepherd said, is …read more

