Doctors issue new warning about marijuana

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — One in five Americans may now have legal access to marijuana but a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics says that doesn’t mean they should use it.

“Marijuana is not a benign drug,” the report says, “especially for teens.”

It further states that teenagers’ brains are still developing, and marijuana can cause “abnormal and unhealthy changes” and put them at risk for addiction, depression and psychosis.

The doctors behind the report say parents should not use the drug around their children.

Marijuana has changed in the past few decades. It’s now more concentrated, increasing the risk, the academy says, of overdose and addiction.

