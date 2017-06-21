Doctors’ advice for protection in extreme heat conditions

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As the Southwest is being battered by record-breaking extreme heat, experts warn about the trouble that can mean for the human body.

How hot is it in parts of the country right now? Some flights were canceled in Phoenix because of the crippling heat reaching a record high of 119 degrees — the fourth hottest temperature ever recorded in the city, according to ABC News meteorologists.

The heat in Las Vegas tied the all-time hottest temperature record for that city at 117 degrees. But that’s nothing compared to more obscure parts of the region like Needles, California, a small city in San Bernardino County where temperatures hit a record breaking 125 degrees, or Death Valley, California, which hit a daunting 127 degrees Tuesday.

Doctors urge people to take precautions in excessive heat. Here are some changes to monitor in extreme temperatures and how to respond:

Drink fluids, but the right ones and at an appropriate level

Most adults understand that drinking fluids is necessary when it’s hot out, but many may not realize the kind of drink and how much of it can have significant effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that “because your body loses fluids through sweat, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health