Doctor works to create cancer-fighting video game in honor of late patient

Courtesy Lisa Amato(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In the hours before her 11-year-old daughter passed away, Dr. Lisa Amato said she made her a promise.

“The conversation I had with Kate that day — and the conversation I still have in my heart with her — is that her loving, kind, beautiful spirit is going to stay lit,” Amato told ABC News. “I am going to continue to do everything that I can to keep sharing her with the world.”

Since her daughter’s death from a rare cancer on Nov. 30, Amato and her family have been exploring ways to keep her memory alive and help other parents cope with their children’s illnesses. The opportunity to do just that came in a unique form recently: “Kate’s Crusade,” a cancer-fighting video game that her oncologist is working to create in her honor.

Dr. Timothy Cripe said he first met Kate in September when she enrolled in a clinical trial at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He said he was immediately inspired by her.

“She had a sarcastic sense of humor,” Cripe told ABC News. “She wasn’t afraid to say something funny or off-the-wall in a serious moment. It seemed like she was able to put the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health