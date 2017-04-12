Doctor delivers ‘baseball team’ with 3 sets of triplets in 6 weeks

iStock/Thinkstock(ST.LOUIS) — A doctor in St. Louis delivered three sets of triplets within six weeks of each other—something his medical center is referring to as their resident “baseball team.” Dr. Michael Paul of Missouri Baptist Medical Center said delivering that many triplets so close together is certainly a rarity.

“Having three over a six week period of time pushes the limits of what we expect,” Paul told ABC News. “We usually have about one set every three months and have four or five sets in a year.”

Though triplets in general typically involve higher-risk pregnancies, all nine of these children were born healthy, Paul said.

“[The deliveries] went completely perfectly well,” he said. “They had extremely good conditions at birth.”

Not only did Paul successfully deliver all nine children, he also helped the children’s mothers connect during their pregnancies. Jessica Kennedy, Kristen McCloy and Jeri Wright bonded over their special pregnancies after meeting each other through Paul.

“It was so nice to have someone to speak to, to know what they’re going through and to make sure your worries and concerns were not the end of the world,” Kennedy, who gave birth to Reed, Knox and Finn on November 11, told ABC …read more

