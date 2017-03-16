Dobbs Visits Gruden’s QB Camp

Photo Credit: Donald Page/UT Athletics

Tennessee fans will have plenty of reasons to tune into Jon Gruden’s QB Camp series this spring on ESPN.

Recently-graduated quarterback Joshua Dobbs will be one of the seven quarterbacks featured on the popular series that pairs Gruden, a Monday Night Football analyst and former Super Bowl winning head coach, with some of the top quarterback prospects for the upcoming NFL draft.

Dobbs travelled to Florida on Thursday for the taping.

#VFL @josh_dobbs1 discusses his passion for the game & what it means to be a true student-athlete with Coach Gruden on Gruden’s QB Camp! pic.twitter.com/j18zkjSURG — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 16, 2017

“Dobbs is a dual threat,” Gruden said in a release put out by ESPN Media Zona. “He’s from a no-huddle offense. He can really create plays with his legs. He played some of his best football when the team was behind and when the game was on the line. He brought the Volunteers back to win from double-digit deficits more than …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider