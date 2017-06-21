Dobbs’ Transition to NFL is Going Smoothly

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Vol quarterback Josh Dobbs with the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he wasn’t expected to compete for a starting job right away. In fact, he may not even be expected to compete for a backup role in his rookie season.

But Dobbs was expected to come in and gradually absorb the Steeler’s playbook and learn the offense. So far, that’s exactly what he’s done. And according to Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com, it’s going smoother than anticipated, and that’s largely thanks to the offense he ran while at Tennessee.

“Coming to this setting they actually showed me that we ran a lot of traditional offense in college,” Dobbs stated. “We ran the same play, same scheme, same progressions, the same runs that I’ve run in college. Whether it’s red zone or in the field so it’s a little different, of course, in a huddle rather than getting signals from the sideline.

“But outside of that it’s still the same plays, still the same scheme, still the same type of verbiage I was running at the college level to help me translate over to the NFL …read more

