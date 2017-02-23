Dobbs To Be Featured On Gruden’s QB Camp

Photo Credit: Donald Page/UT Athletics

Tennessee fans will have plenty of reasons to tune into Jon Gruden’s QB Camp series this spring on ESPN.

Recently-graduated quarterback Joshua Dobbs will be one of the seven quarterbacks featured on the popular series that pairs Gruden, a Monday Night Football analyst and former Super Bowl winning head coach, with some of the top quarterback prospects for the upcoming NFL draft.

“Dobbs is a dual threat,” Gruden said in a release put out by ESPN Media Zona. “He’s from a no-huddle offense. He can really create plays with his legs. He played some of his best football when the team was behind and when the game was on the line. He brought the Volunteers back to win from double-digit deficits more than any guy in the country. He’s a great kid, very intelligent, and I think he caught peoples’ attention at the Senior Bowl.”

Making it even more intriguing for Tennessee fans is the fact that former Vol Nathan Peterman, who transferred from UT to Pittsburgh following the 2014 season, will also be one of the quarterbacks who meets with Gruden on the show.

“Peterman is a transfer from Tennessee,” Gruden said. “Coach (Pat) Narduzzi at Pitt recruited Kirk …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider