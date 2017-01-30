Dobbs, Sutton Help Their Draft Stock at Senior Bowl

Both Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton, two former Vols, played in the Senior Bowl over the weekend, and both drew praise not only for their performance on Saturday, but also for the practices leading up to it.

And according to Pro Football Focus, both Dobbs and Sutton helped improve their NFL draft stock with their showings at the Senior Bowl.

Pro Football Focus gave Josh Dobbs’ the second-best quarterback grade among all the quarterbacks who played in the Senior Bowl, and he earned the fifth-best overall grade of any offensive player who saw the field. Dobbs’ grade of 71.5 was higher than the 68.3 another former Vol, Nathan Peterman, received. Davis Webb of Cal received the highest quarterback grade with a 73.9.

Here’s what the PFF analyst team had to say about Dobbs’ performance in the Senior Bowl:

Starter Josh Dobbs also made an impact in his cameo, connecting on 12 of 15 attempts for 104 yards. His interception was unfortunate. The ball lofted harmlessly into the defender’s arms after he was faced with little chance from a total offensive line breakdown. Otherwise, Dobbs enhanced his stock.

Former Vol cornerback Cam Sutton showed off his versatility and his health, and that helped his …read more

