Photo Credit: Donald Page/UT Athletics

If you’re selling fake Joshua Dobbs material on social media, watch out.

A Twitter user name John Patterson tweeted a photo of a Tennessee football with what appears to be an autograph from Dobbs and listed it for sale. Dobbs found the tweet with his personal account on Thursday evening and called out the seller, confirming that it’s not his autograph and thus declaring it a counterfeit.

@jdpatterson1957 Nice try John Patterson of Dalton, GA; but, that IS NOT my autograph!#SMH pic.twitter.com/Js8D2L2WjH — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) February 10, 2017

As of Friday morning, the tweet promoting the autographed football is gone.

The post Dobbs Shuts Down Counterfeit Autograph On Twitter appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider