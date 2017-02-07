Dobbs Says Goodbye To Tennessee In Players Tribune

Photo Credit: Craig Bisacre/UT Athletics

The Players Tribune, an outlet that publishes the stories and thoughts of athletes, gives players the opportunity to put some of their experiences in their own words after being written about for years by the media.

Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs took his opportunity to say goodbye to Tennessee in a post that was published on Tuesday morning.

In the lengthy goodbye-to-UT post, Dobbs goes into vivid detail about his experiences before and during his time at Tennessee. He dwells on Tennessee’s dramatic victory against Georgia in the 2016 season, a game that was won by the Vols when Dobbs heaved a last-second Hail Mary into the end zone that was caught by Jauan Jennings to give Tennessee a 34-41 victory over the Bulldogs.

“We had gone over this very scenario,” Dobbs wrote. “Every week in practice, Coach Jones would have us run through various situational plays, like Hail Marys. You never know when you’re going to need a play like that, but eventually you will. So we were ready.”

Dobbs also told the story of Butch Jones and former offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian visiting him in Alpharetta, Ga., before Signing Day in 2013.

My parents and I talked with

