Dobbs Says 2016 Season was “Most Difficult Off the Field”

As a Vol, quarterback Josh Dobbs put together the best season of his career on the field in 2016. Dobbs set career highs in passing yards, rushing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, pass completions, and yards per attempt as a senior last season.

But all that success didn’t come easy. In fact, 2016 was the most trying year for Dobbs in his career.

In an interview with Teresa Varley for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ official website, Dobbs said that 2016 was the most difficult year he’s ever had off the field.

When Dobbs was asked what his proudest football moment was, he replied with the 2016 season. But not in the way you might expect.

“This season, my senior year, was the most difficult off the field, in the classroom,” Dobbs replied. “So winning SEC player of the year on the field, while balancing my most difficult school semester is something I am very proud of.”



Dobbs was named the Athlon SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 after putting together a career year with the Vols. And he was able to do all that while taking a demanding course load as an aerospace engineer.

