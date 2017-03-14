Dobbs Responds To Question About His Passion For Football

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

While Josh Dobbs was on Tennessee’s roster from 2013-16, fans, commentators, and analysts alike all enjoyed discussing how the full-time starting quarterback could balance his role with the Vols and his demanding class load as an aerospace engineer. Every time the Vols were on television, the commentators for that game would praise him for both his performance on the field and in the classroom.

But now that Dobbs is no longer in school, his passion for a career outside of sports is now leading to scouts questioning his passion for the NFL, at least that’s what Rich Eisen said he was hearing when he asked Dobbs a question about the matter.

Dobbs made a guest appearance on Eisen’s show to discuss those who would question his dedication to football. During the interview Dobbs said the topic came up but that “my answer to that is I love football.”

“I’ve played (football) since I was five,” Dobbs said to Eisen. “I remember it coming up in my college recruiting process. Was I going to go to Tennessee to play football or Stanford to play baseball? I wanted to go to Stanford since I was five, but I couldn’t imagine not …read more

