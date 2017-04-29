Dobbs Goes To Perfect Fit In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers added yet another former Vol to their roster in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, drafting Joshua Dobbs with the 135th overall pick.

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t getting any younger and after hints of retirement, the Steelers were on the market for a potential replacement. Dobbs is a perfect fit in Pittsburgh and should have no problem overtaking Landry Jones and Zach Mettenberger as the Steelers’ backup quarterback.

Despite sliding to the end of the fourth round after many thought he could sneak into the second round, Dobbs should be ecstatic about his landing spot. The Steelers are one of the best run organizations in all of sports and Dobbs enters with a chance to succeed right away. If Big Ben were to go down with an injury, the Steelers have the pieces on offense and on defense to help Dobbs be productive.

Dobbs, who becomes the fourth-highest selected quarterback out of UT in the modern era, leaves Tennessee as one of the most productive, yet underappreciated, quarterbacks in program history. In four years, Dobbs passed for 7,138 yards, rushed for 2,160 yards and totaled 87 touchdowns.