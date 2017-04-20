Dobbs’ Draft Stock Continues To Soar

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

At points during the 2016 season, some questioned if former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs would be drafted at all.

Following a hot finish to the season, most analysts agree that Dobbs would be a draftable prospect – possibly one that would go later in the seven-round draft that will take place in late April.

But as the draft approaches and events such as the NFL Scouting Combine, UT’s Pro Day and the Senior Bowl have come and gone, Dobbs’ stock has risen. It’s been commonplace over the past few weeks to project Dobbs as a mid-round pick, perhaps going in the third or fourth round. The buzz surrounding him, however, continues to grow in the days leading up to the draft, which begins next Thursday evening in Philadelphia.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper said last week that Dobbs could go as high as the second round. Now Kiper’s colleague, Todd McShay, has taken it to a new level. McShay went on the Mike and Mike show on Thursday and suggested that Dobbs could be picked even as high as the top 32 picks.

“I also think Josh Dobbs from Tennessee is going to go early second round if he doesn’t snack into the …read more

