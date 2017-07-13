Do the Vols Have Most Talented Roster in the SEC East?

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Recruiting rankings are a tricky thing. Scouts and analysts do their best to get a feel for a recruit’s true potential and rate them how they feel is most accurate. But many times those rankings prove to be wrong, and a recruit out-performs them or turns out to be a bust and fails to live up to those rankings.

With that in mind, take the following information with a slight grain of salt. Rankings are a great way to judge a roster on paper, but production matters more.

Before we get started, I want to thank Eric Quisenberry (@EricQuiz2096 on Twitter) for help on this article. He reached out to me and said he had done some research on the two-deep rosters of some SEC schools and thought I would find it interesting. And he was right; I found it interesting. Eric took the two-deep depth charts from Ourlads.com (which is updated with players who have and haven’t left programs) and compared them to what the players were rated on Rivals.com.

So a big “thank you” to Eric for compiling all the data. I’m just the one putting it in an article.

According to Eric’s data, the Vols have the most …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider