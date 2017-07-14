DIY remedies to help soothe summer sunburns

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Summer is the season for having fun in the sun, but too much sun can lead to discomfort, burning and, in the worst case scenario, possibly skin cancer.

Nearly five million people in the United States alone are treated each year for skin cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The best sunburn solution is to reapply a sunscreen with an SPF of 40 or higher regularly when enjoying time outdoors in the summer, according to Dr. Whitney Bowe, a New York City-based dermatologist.

If you or your child ends up with a sunburn, quick, do-it-yourself fixes using items found in your own kitchen can help ease the pain of the burn and reinvigorate your skin.

Bowe advises taking a multi-day approach to healing from overexposure to the sun.

Immediately after getting a sunburn, Bowe recommends, take ibuprofen — the liquid form for children and the pill for adults — to help reduce the pain. She also advises drinking coconut water for hydration and to restore electrolytes.

Days 1 and 2 post-sunburn

Bowe recommends using an oatmeal and honey concoction to soothe your skin.

Mix honey and instant oatmeal together in a food processor, along with a few drops of water, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health