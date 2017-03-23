Disney chief teases 15 years of “Star Wars” stories yet to come

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — Disney CEO Bob Iger dropped not one, not two, but three huge spoilers about the Star Wars universe today, speaking at a conference that took place on campus at University of Southern California.

First, Iger spoke about the late Carrie Fisher, who died this past December, and how the upcoming eighth installment of the Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi, would handle the loss of General Leia.

“We are not changing [Episode] 8 to deal with her passing,” he said, according to Variety. “Her performance remains as it was in 8.’ In Rogue One, we created digitally a few characters… We’re not doing that with Carrie.”

This answers a question many fans had regarding Fisher’s legacy and the possibility of more scenes in The Last Jedi.

Iger then revealed the plot of the untitled Han Solo spinoff, the next in a planned series of Lucasfilm standalone movies.

The movie, currently filming, will follow Solo from the ages of 18 to 24 and fans will learn “how he got his name,” he said.

Last, but certainly not least, he teased the future of Star Wars past Episode IX. The saga has been told in trilogies up to this part, …read more

