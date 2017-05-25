“Dirty Dancing” Reboot: So what happened to Johnny and Baby?

ABC – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — ABC’s Dirty Dancing reboot aired on Wednesday night — 30 years after the classic film, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as Johnny Castle and Francis “Baby” Houseman had its premiere — and answered the question, “What ever happened to Johnny and Baby?”

It turns out the relationship between the couple — played this time by Little Miss Sunshine‘s Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes — was only a summer fling.

The remake begins with a grown up Baby entering a movie theater showing Dirty Dancing. We then flash back to 1963, when she and her affluent family spend their summer vacation at a resort in New York’s Catskill Mountains, where she meets and falls in love with Castle, the resident dance instructor.

We return to the present day and the theater — now empty — where the two former lovers unexpectedly run into each other. We learn that Johnny — now a successful dancer — choreographed Dirty Dancing, which was inspired by a book Baby wrote about their summer together.

“Never thought I’d have a career on Broadway until I met you,” says Johnny. “You were so fearless. You made me feel like I could do anything.”

