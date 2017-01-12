Directors of “Deadpool,” “La La Land,” Among 2017 Directors Guild Award Nominees

Kevin Winte/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday, Directors Guild of America President Paris Barclay announced the five nominees for the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2016, as well as the five nominees for the organization’s First-Time Feature Film Director Award.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Garth Davis – Lion
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
First-Time Feature Director Award
Garth Davis – Lion
Kelly Fremon Craig – The Edge of Seventeen
Tim Miller – Deadpool
Nate Parker – The Birth of a Nation
Dan Trachtenberg – 10 Cloverfield Lane
The winners in all categories, as well as those previously announced from commercials and TV, will be announced at the 69th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
