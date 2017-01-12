Directors of “Deadpool,” “La La Land,” Among 2017 Directors Guild Award Nominees

Kevin Winte/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday, Directors Guild of America President Paris Barclay announced the five nominees for the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2016, as well as the five nominees for the organization’s First-Time Feature Film Director Award.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Garth Davis – Lion

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

First-Time Feature Director Award

Garth Davis – Lion

Kelly Fremon Craig – The Edge of Seventeen

Tim Miller – Deadpool

Nate Parker – The Birth of a Nation

Dan Trachtenberg – 10 Cloverfield Lane

The winners in all categories, as well as those previously announced from commercials and TV, will be announced at the 69th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

