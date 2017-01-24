Director Rian Johnson Snaps Picture of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Opening Shot

Lucasfilm – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — A day after it was revealed that the next chapter in George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away would be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the writer and director of the movie, Rian Johnson, Instagrammed a picture of the movie’s opening shot.

Well, technically, it doesn’t reveal anything but the first shot of the movie’s “crawl,” the introduction that has led off every Star Wars theatrical film — except the stand-alone blockbuster Rogue One — but hey, it’s something.

“Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning,” Johnson captioned the image, which was snapped in an edit bay, the movie projected before him, next to R2-D2, who no doubt is giving input — or making sure the edit bay is functioning properly.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the canonical follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, again stars Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and the late Carrie Fisher.

The movie will be released December 15, 2017 from Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

