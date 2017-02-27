Dierks, Kenny, Miranda and more help Willie Nelson stage an all-star tribute to Merle Haggard

Courtesy Blackbird PresentsWillie Nelson is partnering with Merle Haggard‘s family to put on an all-star tribute to his late friend and fellow legend.

“Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard” will come to life April 6 on the stage of Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The date is significant because it’s not only the one-year anniversary of the Hag’s passing, it also would have been his 80th birthday.

Willie, Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and John Mellencamp lead the stellar lineup. Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., Alison Krauss, Ronnie Dunn, Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lucinda Williams, John Anderson, Connie Smith and Bobby Bare also are on board. Expect more announcements about talent as the date approaches.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. CT. The evening will also be filmed and recorded for distribution as both a special and an album.

