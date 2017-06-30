Dierks Bentley wants to rock your block

ABC/Todd WawrychukTime is running out, if you’d like to have Dierks Bentley come by your house for a command performance. You have until 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4 to submit your entry in Good Morning America‘s Block Party with Dierks Bentley contest.

“We’re gonna actually go to someone’s hometown,” Dierks explains, “whoever can submit the most votes, get those videos in and really convince us that that’s where the party needs to go. I’m gonna get my band and crew all our gear and we’re gonna roll into someone’s hometown for the ultimate block party.”

The “What the Hell Did I Say” singer confesses he can’t wait to find out who wins.

“That’s exciting, exciting for us to find out where we’re gonna wind up…” he tells ABC Radio. “You know, could be a big city, could be small town, you never know. And I think it’s really exciting for the fans too to have a chance to [show their] hometown pride and vote for your own city.”

To enter, you just need to write a 200-word-essay extoling the virtues of where you live, and submit a photo or short video as well. You can find everything you need to …read more

