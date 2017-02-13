Dierks Bentley takes fans behind-the-scenes on the Icelandic shoot for the “Black” video

ABC/Todd WawrychukIt’s common knowledge that Dierks Bentley has his pilot’s license, but it turns out he also has a pretty good idea how to put a plane back together if it crashes. That’s one of the things you learn in the new behind-the-scenes feature on the making of his new video, “Black.”

The 12-minute clip follows Dierks and his wife Cassidy as they travel to Iceland for a four-day shoot filled with black beaches and extreme weather. From buying hot dogs on the streets of Rekjavik to Dierk’s entertaining ad lib in the fuselage of the plane, you can check out how the stunning video came together.

“The way the ‘Black’ treatment translated on film just blew my mind and really beat every expectation I had,” Dierks says. “Traveling there with Cassidy and our video team was a once in a lifetime thing. I’m glad the cameras were there to capture the memories we created together.”

You can watch the making of the “Black” video exclusively on Amazon.

