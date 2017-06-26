Dierks Bentley keeps the “What the Hell” spirit going with his new single

ABC/Todd WawrychukDierks Bentley is bringing a piece of his summer tour to the airwaves, as he releases “What the Hell Did I Say” as the fourth single from his Black album.

“We named the tour after this song hoping that it would be a single this summer because it perfectly captures the anything-goes spirit out there this year,” Dierks says of his What the Hell trek with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

“It’s crazy right now with Cole and Pardi,” Dierks continues. “Every night is better than the one before… just when you think it can’t get any more fun, it does. I’ve worked my whole career to have a tour like this one.”

Dierks, Cole and Jon meet up again on July 7, as they play Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

