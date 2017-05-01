Dierks Bentley delivers Stagecoach surprises, loads up on heavy metal

ABC/Todd WawrychukIt’s been more than six months since Dierks Bentley topped the country chart with “Different for Girls,” but his partnership with Elle King is still going strong.

Dierks surprised the crowd at California’s Stagecoach Festival this weekend by bringing the “Ex’s & Oh’s” hitmaker onstage during his set to do their hit duet. He also just found out the track has been certified Platinum, having sold more than a million copies. His current top-five single “Black” has just gone Gold, selling half-a-million units.

The Arizona native’s current tourmates, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, also joined him onstage Friday night at Stagecoach. The three reunite for the next round of the What the Hell Tour May 19 in Columbia, Maryland.

