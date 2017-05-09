Dierks Bentley and GMA want to rock your block this summer

ABC/Todd WawrychukDierks Bentley is one of the year’s performers on this year’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series, but he’s also teaming up with the ABC morning show for a special summer contest. Dierks and his band will show up in your hometown and provide the entertainment for your block party — if you can prove why you’re the best at throwing them.

All you need to do is send an essay of 200 words or less explaining why your block is special, why your block parties are amazing, and why you deserve to have GMA and Dierks help you throw the ultimate block party. You should also include a photo or brief video showing how awesome and fun your block parties are.

Visit GoodMorningAmerica.com/BlockParty to enter. You have until July 4 to do so.

